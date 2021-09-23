Who’s going where? SA rugby players and their new clubs

EWN Sport has compiled a list of recent South African signings, both locally and abroad.

CAPE TOWN - Over the last couple of months, there've been a whole host of South African rugby players switching between teams or moving abroad - whether it be for financial, COVID-19 or family reasons - a lot has happened on the rugby front, and it might be a bit confusing.

EWN Sport has compiled a list of recent South African signings, both locally and abroad.

MOVING ABROAD:

Duane Vermuelen moving from the Bulls (RSA) to Ulster (IRL)

Marco Van Staden moving from Bulls (RSA) to Leicester Tigers (ENG)

Ivan van Zyl moving from Bulls (RSA) to Saracens (ENG)

Nizaam Carr moving from Bulls (RSA) back to Wasps (ENG)

Dawid Kellerman moving from Bulls (RSA) to Mie Honda Heat (JPN)

Pieter-Steph du Toit moving from Stormers (RSA) to Toyota Verblitz (JPN)

Juarno Augustus moving from Stormers (RSA) to Northampton Saints (ENG)

JD Schickerling moving from Stormers (RSA) to Kobe Steelers (JPN)

Abner van Reenen moving from Stormers (RSA) to Rovigo Delta (ITA)

Courtnall Skosan moving from Lions (RSA) to Northampton Saints (ENG)

Dan Kriel moving from Lions (RSA) to Seattle Seawolves (USA)

Jordan Chait on loan from the Sharks (RSA) to Tel Aviv Heat (ISRAEL)

Michael Kumbirai moving from Sharks (RSA) to Soyaux-Angoulême (FRA)

JJ van Der Mescht moving from Sharks (RSA) to Stade Francais (FRA)

Jean Droste moving from Cheetahs (RSA) to Munakata Sanix Blues (JPN)

Erich Cronje moving from Pumas (RSA) to Zebre (ITA)

Cheslin Kolbe moving from Toulose (FRA) to Toulon (FRA)

Jason Jenkins moving from Toyota Verblitz (JPN) to Munster (IRL)

Uzair Cassim moving from Scarlets (WAL) to Bayonne (FRA)

LOCAL MOVES:

Manie Libbok moving from Sharks to Stormers

Stefan Ungerer on loan from Griquas to Stormers

Christopher Hollis on loan from Griquas to Lions

Adre Smith moving from Griquas to Stormers

Edwill van der Merwe moving from Stormers to Lions

Bongi Mbonambi moving from Stormers to Sharks

Bismarck Du Plessis moving from Montpellier (FRA) to Bulls

Ruan Pienaar on loan from Cheetahs to Sharks

Tian Meyer on loan from Cheetahs from Sharks

Junior Pokomela on loan from Cheetahs to Stormers

Ginter Smuts on loan from Pumas to Lions

Morgan Naude on loan from Pumas to Lions

Eddie Fouche on loan from Pumas to Lions

Matt More on loan from Pumas to Lions

Pieter Jansen van Vuren on loan from Pumas to Lions

Willie Engelbrecht on loan from Pumas to Stormers

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.