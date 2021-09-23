Traffic expected to increase in Gauteng as long weekend kicks off

The N4, N1, N3 and N12 have been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic officials are expecting a major increase in motorists traveling long distances ahead of the Heritage Day long weekend.

Last year over the same period, 49 people died on the province’s roads.

Gauteng traffic's spokesperson Sello Maremane has reminded motorists to follow the rules.

“Before undertaking any trip, motorists should conduct an inspection on their vehicle to ensure that they are roadworthy. Passengers must refuse to travel on any vehicle that is visibly unroadworthy. Pedestrians must never use our roads while intoxicated and they must wear visible clothing at night.”

