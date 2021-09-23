'This is a proud moment': First SAA flight takes off

At this stage, 88 pilots are employed compared to the 600 who had jobs at SAA before the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African Airways (SAA) plane took off on Thursday morning for the first time since the airline was grounded more than a year ago.

The state-owned airline went through a business rescue process that resulted in thousands of staff members being retrenched.

At this stage, 88 pilots are employed compared to the 600 who had jobs at SAA before the pandemic.

The aircraft fleet has also been scaled and the airline acknowledges it will take time to rebuild its tattered image.

“This is a proud moment, SAA is launching and restarting today. The first route flying to Cape Town, also starting to fly regional. This is a story of hope, really, that you can be on the ground, but you can be up there in the skies,” said SAA's acting CFO Fikile Mhlontlo.