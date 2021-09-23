Scientists reassure public vaccines are safe & thoroughly tested

Some people want to know how COVID-19 vaccines were developed so quickly, whether they are safe and if they caused infertility in women or erectile dysfunction in men.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists have again stressed that COVID-19 vaccines are subjected to rigorous testing and are safe and effective.

These experts participated in a Department of Science and Innovation online discussion on Wednesday, aiming to debunk myths around coronavirus vaccines.

Many questions exist around COVID-19 vaccines and their role in bringing the pandemic to an end.

Health Products Regulatory Authority Chairperson, Professor Helen Rees, stressed that vaccines have been thoroughly tested.

“What we've subsequently seen, if you look at things like miscarriage, we're not seeing higher rates of miscarriage and countries like the UK have been following up vaccines for a long time. Remember they started earlier than us, and in the US,” she said.

Dr Ntokozo Mzimela has debunked the myth that mRNA vaccines contained a microchip to track people.

“It’s not a chip, it’s just a biological molecule, we call it the messenger RNA, we coat it with the liquid layer, so it can be able to reach target cells.”

These experts have again reiterated the importance of coronavirus vaccination to help people return to a more normal way of living.

