Repo rate to remain unchanged at 3.5%

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, adding that the decision was unanimous.

This comes after the bank's announcement in July that it would keep the rate steady at 3.5%.

Kganyago said that household expenditure had continued to strengthen, while inflation was under control.

“With largely unchanged inflation expectations, and even with continued upside risks, the committee expects inflation to stay close to the midpoint of the inflation target over the forecast period.”

