Ramaphosa urges world leaders to intensify fight against racism

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged world leaders to redouble their efforts to build a world free of racism and right the wrongs of the past.

Ramaphosa was delivering a statement at the opening plenary meeting of the UN’s 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

With the meeting held under the theme: “Reparations, racial justice and equality of people of descent,” President Ramaphosa took his time challenging his peers to lead the fight against all forms of discrimination.

“As we strive to correct the wrongs of the past, we must combat the racism, sexism, the national chauvinism of the present.”

On the issue of reparations to the descendants of the slave trade, he wants the UN to put the matter back on its agenda.

“We further support all measures being undertaken to address the historic and contemporary discrimination against people of African descent,” he said.

Leaders attending the meeting agreed that racism must be stopped.

