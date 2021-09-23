Ramaphosa to visit home of late Joburg Mayor Matongo

Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash on Saturday, hours after he was campaigning in Soweto with Cyril Ramaphosa for the local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the home of late Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Thursday afternoon.

The 46-year-old was killed in a car crash on Saturday, hours after he was campaigning in Soweto with Ramaphosa for the local government elections.

A statement by the Presidency said: "He will visit the home of the late Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Jolidee Matongo, to pay homage and convey condolences to the family on behalf of the ANC and the broader Mass Democratic Movement."

The mayor had only been in office for a little over a month after he was elected to replace Geoff Makhubo, who had succumbed to COVID-19 complications in July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.