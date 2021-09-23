Ramaphosa: Jolidee Matongo's death was a real blow to me

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at Matongo’s home in Lenasia South on Thursday, where he conveyed his condolences to the late mayor’s wife and his family on behalf the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Joburg residents to honour the late mayor, Jolidee Matongo, by heading to the polls during the local government elections.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Matongo’s home in Lenasia South on Thursday, where he conveyed his condolences to the late mayor’s wife and his family on behalf of the African National Congress (ANC).

Matongo died in a car crash on Saturday just hours after spending the day campaigning for the party in Soweto alongside Ramaphosa.

Matongo was sworn in as mayor in August but had already made an indelible mark within his office and community.

Ramaphosa said that Matongo served the people of Johannesburg with absolute humility, diligence, and integrity, saying that he was not just a leader, but a true role model.

"We knew that we'd placed the city in good hands under his leadership. He was so well-loved and received and supported and when he passed away after I had worked with him the whole day, shoulder-to-shoulder, it was a real blow to me as I had seen the citizens of the city respond to him, even under very difficult conditions."