'Put people first,' Lekota tells Cope mayoral candidates

JOHANNESBUG - Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota said he wanted the party's mayoral candidates to put people first and fight corruption at all levels.

Lekota was speaking at the party’s virtual media conference on Wednesday.

The past few days have seen political parties launching their manifestos with others parading their mayoral candidates ahead of the local government elections.

On Wednesday, Cope launched its mayoral campaign in Gauteng with the announcement of its candidates in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

The mayoral position in Johannesburg will be contested by party councillor Colleen Makubela, Tshwane by Dr Murunwa Makwarela currently serving in the city and longtime party member Ndzipho Kalipa will run in Ekurhuleni.

Lekota said they must lead with one agenda: “You will be given a lot of money, thinking it’s yours. It’s not yours, it’s for the people. Please, put our people first. The people, first!” he said.

Candidates also presented their plans, promising to accelerate service delivery.

