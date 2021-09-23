Police Minister Cele laments growing backlog in processing DNA samples

The minister addressed delegates at the Popcru central executive committee gathering in Boksburg on Thursday where he said that the DNA backlog stood in the way of SAPS resolving cases of gender-based violence and murder around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has lamented the growing backlog in the processing of forensic DNA within the police service.

The minister addressed delegates at the Popcru central executive committee gathering in Boksburg on Thursday where he said that the DNA backlog stood in the way of SAPS resolving cases of gender-based violence and murder around the country.

"There is this family from Hammarsdale that says they can't bury their murdered daughter for eight months because there is no DNA. You go to court, president and leadership, and cases are withdrawn because there is no DNA."

Cele said that a visit to forensic laboratories in the country revealed a backlog of around 240,000 DNA samples that still needed to be analysed.

He said that they were working to address the problem.

