NPA says its ready to proceed with Ntuthuko Shoba's trial

He’s accused of the premeditated murder of his girlfriend who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Ntuthuko Shoba will have to remain behind bars for just over two weeks as he prepares to stand trial for the murder of his girlfriend Tshegofastso Pule.

His third bail application was dismissed on Wednesday in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He’s accused of the premeditated murder of his girlfriend who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi dismissed Shoba’s third attempt at bail, sighting that he failed to prove that there were exceptional circumstances permitting his release.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonodwane said they were more than ready to proceed with trial.

“Since the matter has been transferred to the High Court, we have been ready to proceed with trial as the State. And ours is to place all the relevant evidence before court, and then the court will make a determination in terms of the strength of the State’s case,” she said.

Pule’s family was present in court on Wednesday and said they viewed the latest court decision as a huge milestone in the case.

Shoba’s trial will begin on 4 October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.