Motshekga calls for swift arrest of suspects in teacher Thulani Manqoyi's murder

Thulani Manqoyi (53) was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary School on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has condemned the murder of a teacher at a Philippi school.

Two attackers fled the scene.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that she was shocked and saddened.

Department spokesperson, Terence Khala: "The minister has reiterated her concern for the number of violent crimes that continue to be perpetrated against those within the basic education sector."

Detectives are yet to make a breakthrough and the grieving family has urged anyone with information to come forward.

"The minister has called for the swift arrests of those who have carried out this callous act and has indeed conveyed her condolences to both the family of the deceased teacher as well as the school."

The motive is still unknown.

