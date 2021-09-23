Minister Motshekga condemns murder of Philippi teacher

Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary School on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday expressed shock and sadness following the murder of a teacher in Philippi.

Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary School on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:

- Family of slain teacher Thulani Manqoyi appeals to public to help find suspects

- SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

- Staff, pupils at Philippi school left reeling after teacher shot

Two attackers fled the scene and the motive for the grade 6 maths educator's murder is still unknown.

The department's Terence Khala said: “This gruesome and careless act, which took place on school property, has been strongly condemned by the minister, who has reiterated her concern for the number of crimes that continue to be perpetrated against those within the basic education sector.”

Classes have since resumed at Heinz Park Primary and counselling has been provided for traumatised teachers and learners.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.