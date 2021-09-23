Hlengiwe Mkhize remembered at memorial service

She died last Thursday at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service in honour of Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is under way in Randburg on Thursday morning.

The 69-year-old deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities was admitted to hospital last month.

She died last Thursday at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

The veteran politician had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.