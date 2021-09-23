Go

Hlengiwe Mkhize remembered at memorial service

She died last Thursday at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Mourners gathered in Randburg at the official memorial service of Hlengiwe Mkhize on 23 September 2021. Picture: GCIS.
CAPE TOWN - A memorial service in honour of Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is under way in Randburg on Thursday morning.

The 69-year-old deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities was admitted to hospital last month.

The veteran politician had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

A close friend of Mkhize had her daughter deliver her tribute.

“I stand before this congregation on behalf of my mother, Mamsy Khoza, with a broken heart and veneration for her friend. It is so important to note that Sis’Hlengi had a passion and was concerned with providing care to abandoned women and children, especially regarding pre- and post-traumatic stress related to HIV and Aids.”

Mkhize is survived by her husband, four children and grandchild.

