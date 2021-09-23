Man arrested for beating his 10-month-old son to death

It's alleged on Tuesday, the man assaulted his baby apparently after he would not stop crying.

CAPE TOWN - A Gqeberha father has been arrested in connection with the death of his 10-month-old son.

Police said he then chased the mother away and kept the child with him that night.

On Wednesday, when the woman returned to the man's home, she found her baby dead.

“The mother of the child and the baby went to the father's house. While at the house, it is further alleged that the child cried continuously and irritated the father until he could no longer tolerate it. The mother explained that the child may have had cramps, the father then started to assault the child,” the police's Priscila Naidu said.

