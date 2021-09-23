Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Picture: Unsplash.
FILE: Picture: Unsplash.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 02, 08, 27, 28, 32, 50 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 28, 29, 48, 50, 52 B: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47 B: 30

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA