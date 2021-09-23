Lotto Results: Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 02, 08, 27, 28, 32, 50 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 28, 29, 48, 50, 52 B: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47 B: 30

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (22/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/D6I2YyPDji #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 22, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (22/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/I9yvGcdKgQ #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 22, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (22/09/21)!

We have two jackpot winners of R3,581,790! pic.twitter.com/l2zS6YtElc #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 22, 2021

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.