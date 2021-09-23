'Leave no one behind': SA govt reveals updated climate change policy

JOHANNESBURG - "Leave no one behind," said the Department of Environmental Affairs as it described government's climate change policy on Wednesday.

The department said it received a firm nod to what was called its nationally determined contribution (NDC) from Cabinet last week.

It added that it would soon be sent to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The NDC represents South Africa's contribution to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

The department said its targets, as outlined in the NDC, were consistent with the Paris agreement's temperature limit of "well below 2 degrees" when it came to global warming.

South Africa has also brought forward the year in which emissions are to be cut from 2035 in the initial policy to 2025 in the updated one.

It said the amended NDC followed widespread consultation with business, organised labour, civil society and the climate commission.

