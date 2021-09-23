Late Hlengiwe Mkhize praised for her leadership, faith at memorial service

The 69-year-old Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities passed away last Thursday after a long battle with lung cancer.

CAPE TOWN - Friends and loved ones of Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize on Thursday paid tribute to her at a memorial service in Randburg.

Phenomenal woman, exemplary leader, prayerful woman of faith, humanitarian, a stalwart and champion were some of the words used to describe Mkhize at the memorial service held in her honour.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was one of many that paid tribute to Mkhize.

"She took care of our people. Let's now bow our head and allow her to rest."

Mkhize was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday.

