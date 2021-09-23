Joburg Water: High demand affecting water flow into some reservoirs

It said that this had resulted in taps running dry in several areas and that areas including Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park, Kensington B, and Bryanston had been experiencing supply issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said that the flow of water into some reservoirs was not sufficient due to high demand.

Joburg Water said that it had also had to close the Lenasia reservoirs until 7pm on Thursday evening in order to build storage supply capacity.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela: "We just want to reassure the citizens of Johannesburg that we are working around the clock to ensure that the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the residents that don't have water."

