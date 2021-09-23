Incitement-accused Hadebe: The State has no case against me

Madoda Hadebe faces incitement charges for his racial speech ‘One bullet, one Indian’ during a march he led to the Durban City Hall in July.

DURBAN - Incitement-accused Madoda Hadebe said the State was wasting his time following an adjournment for investigations.

Hadebe - who is better known as Jakkie Shandu - faces incitement charges for his racial speech ‘One bullet, one Indian’ during a march he led to the Durban City Hall in July.

He was demanding justice for violence which occurred in Phoenix during the unrest which gripped part of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Hadebe appeared briefly before the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday, but the hearing did not proceed as more investigation is needed.

“The matter was postponed to 4 November for further investigations that need to be concluded,” said the NPA’s Natasha Kara.

Hadebe claims the State has nothing against him.

“As they say, justice delayed is justice denied. The State has no case against me whatsoever. I am not a criminal, I am not a looter, I am not an instigator.”

He maintained that he would continue with his call to demand what he terms is “justice for the people of Phoenix”.

