GDE charges 3 senior managers over COVID school decontamination contracts The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said that this followed the referral by the SIU and the analysis of the evidence.

Special Investigating Unit SIU JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has served three senior managers with charges as part of a process to implement the recommendations received from the Special Investigating Unit on the use of funds for the decontamination and cleaning of schools in Gauteng. It said that this followed the referral by the SIU and the analysis of the evidence. [MEDIA STATEMENT] The GDE has, as of yesterday, 22 September 2021, served 3 senior managers with charges as part of a process to implement the recommendations received from the @RSASIU report on the use of funds for the decontamination and cleaning of schools in Gauteng. pic.twitter.com/J7y88uVhov Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 23, 2021

The managers include the head of supply chain, chief director for infrastructure development, and acting director for auxiliary services.

It said that all the investigations were still ongoing and it cannot rule out the possibility of charging or adding others.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona: "The GDE intends for this process to be facilitated by an independent body outside the department and thus has approached the office of the State Attorney to assist in appointing a senior official to preside over this matter."

COVID-19 decontamination contracts were paid by the department to companies amounting to R431 million over three months in 2020.

