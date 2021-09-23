Family of slain CT teacher pleads for info to get assailants arrested

Nobuhle Manqoyi has pleaded with anyone who has information that could put her brother's attackers behind bars to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - Details surrounding the murder of a teacher at a Philippi school remain sketchy on Thursday.

Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car at Heinz Park Primary School on Tuesday morning; two attackers fled the scene.

Detectives said they were following up on all leads as they hunt Manqoyi's killers.

ALSO READ: SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

At the same time, Nobuhle Manqoyi, has pleaded with anyone who has information that could put her brother's attackers behind bars to come forward.

“To the community of Cape Town, we are pleading with you to come with any information. The killers are out there,” said the emotional sister.

A colleague who arrived at work about two minutes after Tuesday morning's shooting has told Eyewitness News the grade 6 maths teacher was shot through his window at least four times and nobody could identify the assailants.

The Western Cape Department of Education said classes resumed at Heinz Park Primary School and counselling had been provided for traumatised teachers and learners.

LISTEN: Heinz Park Shooting - SAPS shares details

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.