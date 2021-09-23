DA pleads with voters for clear majority in key metros

Party leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday said they weren't given a 'free hand' after the 2016 local government elections and coalitions with other parties made it even more difficult to implement its manifesto pledges.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants voters to give it a clear majority in the country’s key metros so it can govern uninterrupted.

Party leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday said they weren't given a “free hand” after the 2016 local government elections and coalitions with other parties made it even more difficult to implement its manifesto pledges.

DA leaders are preparing to launch the party's election manifesto on Saturday.

The official opposition said it was all system go for the November elections. They have registered a candidate for every single ward in the country for the first time ever.

“I’m really excited when I look back at the path that we’ve travelled since 2019 to be where we are today. The first party to have all its candidates in. For the first time ever, the party has got a candidate in every single ward in South Africa, that’s a new record for us,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the manifesto would be a blueprint on how the party would change the country’s cities and towns. But for this to happen, Steenhuisen said the party needed an uninterrupted term.

“We had to rely on parties that don’t share our values and principles, unreliable coalition partners and it veered the vehicle across the road. We need to have a five-year uninterrupted term of DA governance. That was the big turnaround from the City of Cape Town,” he said.

The party leaders will be campaigning in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday ahead of the national manifesto launch.

