DA: Election manifesto will be blueprint for changing SA's cities, towns

Party leader John Steenhuisen said that the biggest failures in local government were in small municipalities, which should be a focus area.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that its local government election manifesto would be a blueprint for how the party would change the country’s cities and towns.

The party's head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, said that its manifesto would be simple and would resonate with most South Africans.

"Obviously we don’t want to land up there with a very technical, abstract or academic document. What it does do is let us really hone in on those challenges and solutions that really get to the core of the crisis of local government."

Party leader John Steenhuisen said that the biggest failures in local government were in small municipalities, which should be a focus area.

"The real crisis I’ve seen in local government has been in small-town South Africa, towns where municipalities essentially exist on paper only - they don’t deliver services, they don't tick any of the five objectives of local government set out in the Constitution."

Federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, also lead a door-to-door campaign in Mitchells Plain ahead of the manifesto launch.

WATCH: DA’s gears up for manifesto launch: Give us an uninterrupted 5-year term in Gauteng

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.