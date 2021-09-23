Cele frustrated with the release of serial offenders back into society

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the Popcru central executive committee's two-day gathering in Boksburg, where police killings were among key topics discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the policing and justice sectors needed to communicate, adding that officers on the ground were frustrated by other arms of the justice system.

Cele was speaking at the Popcru central executive committee's two-day gathering in Boksburg, where police killings were among key topics discussed.

Addressing the issue of police killings, Minister Cele expressed his frustration at the release of serial offenders, who are accused of serious crimes, back into society.

"We have a serious problem. There is an animal here called bail," the minister said.

The minister made reference to the Brakpan sting operation where one police officer was killed during the arrest of 19 suspects who were allegedly plotting a cash-in-transit heist - he said that one of the suspects was out on bail.

"I would think that a second bail application of a murderer can't be granted. The police must chase after a person that has been given six bails for a person that's committed serious crimes."

Cele has called for an imbizo with his counterparts in the security cluster.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.