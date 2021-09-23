CATA insists peace deal still intact despite continued killings

Three taxi operators were shot dead at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton on Wednesday and a fourth person was wounded.

CAPE TOWN - A fragile peace deal between two taxi associations could be under threat.

The police's Novela Potelwa said detectives from the Taxi Violence Unit were investigating: “We have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation and no arrests have been accepted yet. The incident is believed to be linked to taxi conflict.”

Several weeks back, taxi groups CATA and CODETA signed a peace agreement following a slew of deadly shootings across the city. The violence is linked to a dispute over routes.

CATA's Mandla Hermanus said the three victims of Wednesday's attack belonged to the association. But insists the deal is not at risk.

“We don’t want to speculate and to raise alarm. This incident does in no way mean that the peace deal that was signed by the two major parties is now in jeopardy. We're doing everything to ensure that we will honour the peace deal.”

