Go

Bonginkosi Khanyile's incitement matter moved to regional court for trial

He made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where both the State and defence said they were ready to proceed with the case.

Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrates Court on 7 September 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrates Court on 7 September 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

DURBAN - Suspected violence instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile's case has been transferred to a regional court for a trial date.

Khanyile is facing contravention charges linked to the deadly July anarchy that devastated KwaZulu-Natal.

He made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where both the State and defence said they were ready to proceed with the case.

The magistrate said: “Mr Khanyile, your matter is now adjourned and transferred to W Regional Court, Durban Magistrates Court, on the 22nd day of October 2021. Your release on bail is still extended under the same terms and conditions.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA