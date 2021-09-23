Bonginkosi Khanyile's incitement matter moved to regional court for trial

He made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where both the State and defence said they were ready to proceed with the case.

DURBAN - Suspected violence instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile's case has been transferred to a regional court for a trial date.

Khanyile is facing contravention charges linked to the deadly July anarchy that devastated KwaZulu-Natal.

He made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where both the State and defence said they were ready to proceed with the case.

The magistrate said: “Mr Khanyile, your matter is now adjourned and transferred to W Regional Court, Durban Magistrates Court, on the 22nd day of October 2021. Your release on bail is still extended under the same terms and conditions.”