Bail denied for man accused of murdering Siphokazi Booi

Sithobele Qebe was arrested earlier this month after a burnt body of a woman was found near a railway line. DNA tests later confirmed it was that of his girlfriend Siphokazi Booi.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body at a Paarl train station has been denied bail in a Bland court.

Sithobele Qebe was arrested earlier this month after a burnt body of a woman was found near a railway line.

DNA tests later confirmed it was that of his girlfriend Siphokazi Booi.

The Paarl Magistrates Court found that no exceptional circumstances had been placed before it to grant the accused bail and that doing so would not be in the interests of justice....

Qebe was already facing charges of assaulting Booi in August and he was out on bail when he allegedly beat her to death.

The case against Qebe has been postponed to 7 October for a regional court date.

Booi was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.