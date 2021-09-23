ANC has no plan in place to pay outstanding salaries soon, say frustrated staff

With the ANC's financial problems deepening as the local government elections draw closer, party staff members said that they did not know how long they could endure the financial strain which had now resulted in them not receiving salaries for three consecutive months.

In a letter to staff, ANC general manager, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule informed them that the party was still unable to pay salaries for the months of July and August.

Employees are now facing a tough long weekend as the party said that September salaries due this Saturday would not be paid either.

ANC staff member Mandla Qwane: "It has gotten to the point where we just can't stomach the situation. It is putting severe anxiety on members of staff."

Qwane said that the party had failed to indicate how it planned to repay the outstanding salaries.

"There is not even an indication that there is going to be pay for the month of October or November and o on. There is absolutely nothing on the table," Qwane said.

The party said that it regretted the hardship and uncertainty that its failure was causing, describing the situation as deeply regrettable.

