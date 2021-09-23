Alex residents pay up to R2000 for illegal power connections

Alexandra residents took to the streets this week to prevent City Power, JMPD and police from entering the River Park and London Road areas to disconnect illegal cables.

JOHANNESBURG - Details have emerged of how much the illegal connectors are charging to connect residents with power in Alexandra.

City Power on Wednesday said the residents paid anything from R500,00 to R2000,00 a month just to connect to the nearest connection points.

Illegal connectors have also vandalised streetlights in areas that include London Road, and Vasco Da Gama.

The power utility said apart from the money lost to the illegal connections, lives had also been lost due to electrocution caused by exposed wires.

ALSO READ:

- City Power distances itself from the death of a protestor in Alex

- Alex residents accuse City Power of failing them as illegal connections cut

Alexandra residents took to the streets this week to prevent City Power, JMPD and police from entering the River Park and London Road areas to disconnect illegal cables.

This was not the first time residents in the area have protested against the disconnection attempts by City Power officials.