Ahead of Heritage Day, Capetonians highlight importance of SA's rich history
The country is celebrating Heritage Month to mark the nation’s diverse culture and heritage.
CAPE TOWN - As the county prepares to commemorate Heritage Day on Friday, Capetonians have highlighted the importance of the country’s rich history.
The SABC on Thursday hosted a heritage tour, going to key locations of historic value.
The celebration is themed ‘the incidental tourist’.
In Cape Town, on the lower slopes of Signal Hill is an area called Bo-Kaap and the first thing you’d notice is the colourful homes.
Here locals and tourists can be seen snapping pictures and listening attentively to tour guides.
#HypeYourHeritage The Castle of Goodhope - the oldest colonial building in South Africa. People have come out today to visit one of Cape Towns key heritage sites.
A few kilometres away is the Castle of Good Hope, the oldest colonial building in South Africa.
This is where a Cape Town family has been exploring the castle.
Claudette Deelie said that it was important to know and teach her children the history of South Africa.
"For you to be able to understand your future, you need to be able to understand where you come from and that's why we thought it was important to bring to see why we are where we are at today."
