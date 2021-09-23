Ahead of Heritage Day, Capetonians highlight importance of SA's rich history

The country is celebrating Heritage Month to mark the nation’s diverse culture and heritage.

CAPE TOWN - As the county prepares to commemorate Heritage Day on Friday, Capetonians have highlighted the importance of the country’s rich history.

The SABC on Thursday hosted a heritage tour, going to key locations of historic value.

The celebration is themed ‘the incidental tourist’.



In Cape Town, on the lower slopes of Signal Hill is an area called Bo-Kaap and the first thing you’d notice is the colourful homes.

Here locals and tourists can be seen snapping pictures and listening attentively to tour guides.