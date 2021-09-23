AfriForum to monitor Unisa's implementation of ConCourt ruling on Afrikaans

On Wednesday, the court ruled that the university had to change its language policy to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans by the start of the 2023 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said that it would continue to monitor Unisa's language policy to ensure that it complied with a Constitutional Court judgment.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that the university had to change its language policy to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans by the start of the 2023 academic year.

It was found that the policy had not been adopted in a constitutionally compliant manner.

AfriForum launched the legal battle in 2016 after Unisa discontinued Afrikaans as a language of teaching and learning.

The lobby group's head of cultural affairs, Alana Bailey: "We'll have to monitor what Unisa is going to do. They have up until 2023 to implement the judgment so that's the next step in the process."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.