124 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continues to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said 2,967 tests came back positive in the country over the past 24-hour cycle. It's a 7% positivity rate.

Sadly, 124 more people have also died in the country after contracting the virus, with the known death toll ballooning to 86,500.

On the vaccine front, over 16.5 million jabs have been administered on home soil so far.

Government is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year.