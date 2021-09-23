Go

124 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said 2,967 tests came back positive in the country over the past 24-hour cycle.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continues to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said 2,967 tests came back positive in the country over the past 24-hour cycle. It's a 7% positivity rate.

Sadly, 124 more people have also died in the country after contracting the virus, with the known death toll ballooning to 86,500.

On the vaccine front, over 16.5 million jabs have been administered on home soil so far.

Government is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA