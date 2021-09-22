Zondo Inquiry won't take part in proceedings challenging Zuma medical parole

It has instructed the State Attorney to deliver a notice to the Registrar of the Court and other parties that it would abide by the decision of the court on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that it did not wish not to take part in any of the proceedings involving the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum, who have turned to the High Court in separate applications to challenge the decision to grant Jacob Zuma medical parole.

Both are challenging the lawfulness of the decision which was taken by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to appear before the commission.

The commission said that in each of those applications it had been cited as one of the respondents.

At this stage, the commission is focussing on wrapping up its work and completing its report.