WC's Winde calls for lockdown regulations to be relaxed to level 1

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that easing restrictions would help the economy and enable them to get the balance right between saving lives and jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants lockdown regulations relaxed to alert level 1.

On Wednesday, he said that it was clear that the province was exiting a COVID-19 third wave.

Winde said that easing restrictions would help the economy and enable them to get the balance right between saving lives and jobs.

Winde believed that it was time to end the national state of disaster.

He said that national government could not use this "extreme tool" forever, especially if they were to grow the economy and create jobs.

That's why he would request a clear plan for its termination, with set timeframes.

The premier said that currently, the seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in the Western Cape was 620.

He added that other indicators also continued to show a significant decline, including hospitalisations, deaths, the test positivity rate and oxygen usage.

Winde believed that it was simply not justifiable to impose restrictions on the economy, especially at a time when the country was facing an unemployment crisis, and when data demonstrated that the health platform had more than adequate capacity to respond.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.