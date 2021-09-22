Go

WATCH LIVE: Zuma continues bid to remove prosecutor from corruption trial

Jacob Zuma and arms maker Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - Legal counsel for former President Jacob Zuma is continuing their arguments on Wednesday for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed from the corruption case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The court heard arguments from Zuma's legal team on Tuesday on how Downer was guilty of criminal conduct and should be removed from the prosecution.

