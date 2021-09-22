WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers DDPA address on tackling racism, intolerance

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a pre-recorded address at the opening of the session of the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA).

In 2001, South Africa hosted the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in Durban.

There, the UN member states that attended adopted a landmark plan to tackle these scourges.

The Durban Declaration recommends how member states should implement these commitments.

This week's meeting aims to adopt a political declaration aimed at the full and effective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and its follow-up processes.