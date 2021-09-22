Tshegofatso Pule’s family confident in NPA's case after Shoba denied bail again

Shoba’s third bail bid was dealt a blow in the High Court in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegofatso Pule’s family on Wednesday said that it always had faith in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s case against her alleged murderer Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba’s third bail bid was dealt a blow in the High Court in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

He’s accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

She was eight months pregnant.

Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, said that he was not surprised by Wednesday’s ruling in the High Court dismissing Shoba’s bail application.

“I saw this one coming, I am not lying to you. But with the court processes, you will never know.”

Katake said that they always had faith that the NPA had a strong case against the murder accused.

“Yet another milestone again for the NPA. Like we said, we as the family have always had confidence in the case and the strength of the NPA’s case.”

It’s not yet clear whether Shoba will bring yet another bail bid as he prepares for his trial, which is set to begin on 4 October 2021.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.