Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind Shoba loses third bail bid

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was eight months pregnant and was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The third bail application of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder - Ntuthuko Shoba - has been dismissed in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Shoba has previously claimed that his life is in danger after his alleged accomplice who is currently serving a 20-year sentence threatened him from jail.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi delivered judgement earlier on Wednesday.

“In the result, the following order is made: the appeal against the refusal to grant bail to the accused is dismissed.”

