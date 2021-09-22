Go

Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind Shoba loses third bail bid

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was eight months pregnant and was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder and her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 22 February 2021. Picture: @NPA_Prosecutes/Twitter.
The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder and her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 22 February 2021. Picture: @NPA_Prosecutes/Twitter.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The third bail application of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder - Ntuthuko Shoba - has been dismissed in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He’s accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was eight months pregnant and was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

Shoba has previously claimed that his life is in danger after his alleged accomplice who is currently serving a 20-year sentence threatened him from jail.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi delivered judgement earlier on Wednesday.

“In the result, the following order is made: the appeal against the refusal to grant bail to the accused is dismissed.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA