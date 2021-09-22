Samora Machel CPF worried about gun violence at schools

Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Samora Machel Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Wednesday said it was worrying that a Philippi teacher was ambushed and murdered as children were making their way to school.

It’s understood two men fled the scene but no arrests have been made.

The forum's Bongani Maqungwana said gun violence was common in the Philippi area but they didn't expect it to spill over onto school grounds.

"This happened at the same time when parents were escorting their children on school grounds and they were greeted by this," he said.



The Western Cape Department of Education has been providing counselling for traumatised teachers, learners and their parents.

Manqoyi's colleague said the grade 6 maths educator was a caring, gentle person who always motivated and encouraged pupils.

