SAA ready for Thursday's takeoff

CAPE TOWN - The South African Airways (SAA) said it was ready for takeoff on Thursday.

The National carrier resumes operations almost a year after it was grounded because of the pandemic and the business rescue process put in place soon after.

SAA's Simon Newton-Smith said they would start with three daily flights to Cape Town: “The focus right now is bringing back what's familiar. Really making the customer focus and we haven't always been known for that, certainly on the lead up to business rescue but the team is coming back with a very refreshed mindset.”

At the same time, talks are continuing with a new consortium of private investors looking to buy a stake in the national carrier.

That process was part of government's drive to make SAA independent of the fiscus.

