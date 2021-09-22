PSA: Former general manager Ivan Fredricks will be missed

Known for his tenacity and zeal in fighting for the rights of workers, Fredricks died after a long illness on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called former official, Ivan Fredricks, the razzmatazz of the organisation.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Known for his tenacity and zeal in fighting for the rights of workers, Fredricks died after a long illness on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only close relatives will be able to attend the funeral.

The passing of Fredricks came as a shock to many who loved him and respected his work.