PSA: Former general manager Ivan Fredricks will be missed
Known for his tenacity and zeal in fighting for the rights of workers, Fredricks died after a long illness on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called former official, Ivan Fredricks, the razzmatazz of the organisation.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place in Pretoria on Wednesday night.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, only close relatives will be able to attend the funeral.
The passing of Fredricks came as a shock to many who loved him and respected his work.
The Public Servants Association is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of the organisations former General Manager, Mr Ivan Phillip Fredericks.PSA_UnionofChoice (@unionofchoice) September 19, 2021
The PSA wishes to convey its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr Fredericks and may he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3bAR9tcvf5
Fredericks worked for the PSA for over 30 years, starting his career in 1992 as a liaison officer in the association's Western Cape office and in 2017, he was appointed acting general manager.
He served in that role for four years before leaving in August last year.
The trade union's president, Dr Lufuno Jean Pierre Mulaudzi, said that Fredricks would forever be missed.
"The way he does things, if you are with Fredericks there was no dull moment, so I think I'll remember him for a very long time to come. He was loved by everyone."
The funeral service will be held on Friday at Eersterust in Pretoria.
PSA members will also have their own private memorial to celebrate the life of Fredricks.
