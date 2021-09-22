Probe under way after 3 Cape prisoners escaped while being moved

The trio made a run for it on Monday while travelling along the N2 near Glentana, but were all later rearrested.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation was launched on Tuesday to establish how three prisoners managed to escape from a police vehicle while being transported from Mossel Bay to George.

The trio made a run for it on Monday while travelling along the N2 near Glentana.

A search was launched and one of the men was rearrested shortly after the brazen escape.

With the help of drones, his accomplices were also recaptured hours later in the Hoogekraal area.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “We would like to thank the private persons for their drones and also the members from Mossel Bay and George who participated in the search and successful re-arrest of the three suspects.”

