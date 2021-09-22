PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 21 September 2021:

PowerBall: 18, 26, 41, 44, 47 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 06, 10, 14, 21, 29 #PB: 11

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 21/09/21

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OiX5QgnjmB #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 21, 2021

