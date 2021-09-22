Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Powerball. Picture Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 21 September 2021:

PowerBall: 18, 26, 41, 44, 47 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 06, 10, 14, 21, 29 #PB: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

