NYDA: Vaccination is the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic

dMore than 16 million vaccine doses have already been administered in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The National Youth Development Agency on Tuesday said its critical for young people and others to trust the right sources of information if they were vaccine hesitant.

However, vaccine hesitancy remains prevalent and on Tuesday, the agency hosted a webinar to dispel COVID-19 myths.

NYDA CEO Waseem Carriem said vaccination paved the way for a return to normality.

“COVID-19 has devastated much of our health, economy and social structures and as part of the rebuilding process, we need our own map out of the pandemic. Mass vaccination is the most efficient way out of COVID-19.”

The Medical Research Council's Neetha Morar said: “It’s not only that people are hesitant, but there’s also a lack of confidence. We need to help people develop confidence slowly with information, understanding and empathy.”

Panellist Siyabonga Nzimande said fake news and misinformation stemmed from a lack of reputable sources and he believes access to more easily accessible information is key.

