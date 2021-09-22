NW ANC set to name Matlosana mayoral candidate following Maetu Kgaile's death

The position was left vacant following the death of Maetu Kgaile in July due to COVID-19-related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West is set to announce the mayoral candidate for the Matlosana local municipality in Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

Kgaile became mayor after the 2016 local government elections but was booted out in 2018 through a motion of no-confidence sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

She was reinstated that same year and served in the position until her death.

IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday following earlier interviews of three candidates by the party's national structures.

