NW ANC names Rose Thabanchu as mayor-elect for Matlosana municipality

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West on Wednesday announced Rose Thabanchu as its mayor-elect for the Matlosana local municipality in Klerksdorp.

Thabanchu is one of three people interviewed by the ANC’s national structures, in line with the party’s new approach to such selections.

She is set to replace the late Maetu Kgaile, who passed away in July this year due to COVID-19-related complications.

North West ANC IPC's spokesperson Kenny Morolong: "The ANC has resolved to deploy one of its accomplished cadres, Comrade Rose Thabanchu, as the mayor of Matlosana local municipality. Comrade Rose brings to this position a wealth of experience as a credible and disciplined cadre of the movement and an experienced public representative in the local government sphere."

