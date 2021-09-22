Memorial service for late Deputy Minister Mkhize to be held on Thursday

Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize passed away at the Donald Gordan Medical Centre on 16 September. She had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG – A memorial service for the late deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Person with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will be held on Thursday at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg, Gauteng.

Mkhize served as Higher Education and Training minister between 2017 and 2018.

Before that, she was Home Affairs minister for a few months in 2017 and the deputy minister for Economic Development from 2012 to 2014.

The 69-year-old served as a member of Parliament since 2009. She was a founding member and trustee of the Children and Violence Trust, which was launched in 1995.

She was a senior lecturer and researcher at Wits University from 1990 until 1995.

The late deputy minister also served SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Mkhize an official funeral category 2 funeral.

In line with the official funeral accorded to the late deputy minister, the President directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country between 21 and 25 September.

Mkhize will be laid to rest on Saturday.