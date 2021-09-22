Mdumiseni Zuma due back in court in incitement of violence case

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of inciting violence linked to the July unrest in Pietermaritzburg will be back in court on Wednesday.

Mdumiseni Zuma is facing two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, which include inciting public violence and inciting arson linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall.

At a previous appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, the State said it needed more time to investigate.

The 35-year-old’s bail application is expected to resume on Wednesday.

