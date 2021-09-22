Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes Hlophe move to abandon bid to block impeachment process

The National Assembly is only due to look at the matter in November after it resumes business.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has welcomed the abandonment of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s urgent bid to interdict lawmakers from considering his removal from office as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Hlophe’s counsel, Lihle Sidaki, agreed to abandon the application on Wednesday on the basis that there was no urgency.

The National Assembly is only due to look at the matter in November after it resumes business. The JSC has meanwhile said that it would not consider recommending to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended until after his application to have its gross misconduct findings against him set aside was heard.

Judge John Hlophe will continue to operate as Western Cape Judge President until a judge is allocated and a date is set to hear his matter. That’s according to Gauteng Deputy Judge President, Roland Sutherland.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "The Speaker of the National Assembly has welcomed the abandonment and withdrawal of the urgent application by the Judge President of the Western Cape High Court to interdict the National Assembly from proceeding with its consideration and processing of his recommended removal from office by the Judicial Services Commission."

Sutherland said that a Gauteng judge would hear the matter.

"Parties have thus been directed by the court to agree on the sensible timetable for the exchange of affidavits and heads of arguments for submission to the office of Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, after which a judge to hear the matter (Part B) will be appointed," Mothapo said.

